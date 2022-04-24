Skip to main content

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike Trying to Emulate Aaron Donald

Baltimore defender entering third year.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive tackle  Justin Madubuike understands the importance of surrounding himself with winners.

This offseason, Madubuike spent time working out with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, a Super-Bowl champion and three-time Defensive Player of the Year. 

“I was up in Pittsburgh, yes. I was doing some footwork with him," Madubuike said. "He’s cool and [he’s] a great guy. I definitely just want to be around that energy to be great and just to learn from people who are great, too."

Madubuike, a third-round pick (71st overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, is entering his third season with the Ravens and expectations have never been higher. 

Last season, Madubuike played in 15 games, including 11 starts, and had career highs in tackles (36), tackles for a loss (7), sacks (2), quarterback hits (5) and passes defensed (2). He helped Baltimore rank No. 1 in run defense (84.5 ypg) 

As a rookie, he had 19 tackles (11 solo), 1 sack, 2 tackles for a loss and 2 quarterback hits in 10 games (three starts).

Madubuike is looking to add a Super Bowl to his resume', just like his mentor, Donald. 

“It just reiterates to me just the hard work aspect," Madubuike said. "Just being able to work hard, it’s a day-to-day process. It’s not easy, but if it was easy, everybody would do it. So, you have to put yourself in that mental aspect and attack it. That’s what I learned from him.”

