What Does the Future Hold for Gus Edwards?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Gus Edwards has been one of the unsung heroes of the team.

Edwards quietly goes about his business and has been an effective downhill runner since signing with Baltimore as an undrafted rookie in 2018, earning the nickname "Gus the Bus."

This past season, Edwards, quarterback Lamar Jackson and rookie J.K. Dobbins helped the Ravens lead the league in rushing for the second consecutive season.

Baltimore has a big decision to make with Edwards because he is a restricted free agent, meaning he can test the market but the Ravens can match any offer or potentially acquire a draft pick if he departs.

The team until March 18 to offer him a contract tender or he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

"He’s really incredible. Gus, he deserves a lot more credit than he gets," tight end Mark Andrews said. "He’s the heart and soul, kind of, of our team, really, with everything he does; the way he runs the ball, you see the way he catches the ball, and he breaks tackles left and right.

"He’s a beast. He’s one of our best players. It’s just so much fun to play with him. And like I said, he’s one of our best players – the heart and soul of this team. We go as he goes, and ‘8’ [Lamar Jackson], as well."

Edwards was third on the team with 723 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns.

For the second-straight year, Baltimore had three players – Jackson (1,005), Dobbins (805) and Edwards – rush for over 700 yards each. The 2020 Ravens joined the 2019 Ravens and 2011 Panthers as the only teams ever with three 700-yard rushers in a season.

Overall, the Ravens finished 2020 with the NFL’s No. 1 ground attack with 191.9 yards per game. Baltimore's 3,071 total rushing yards stand as the third most in a 16-game NFL season.

Edwards also showed his versatility in the passing game late in the season and caught nine passes for 129 yards.

"He can block, [and] he can run the ball well. He can do a lot of things, and that guy is a good player," Dobbins said about Edwards.

If the Ravens can't reach a new agreement with Edwards, he'll have plenty of suitors. The Lions, Steelers and several other teams could show interest.

Baltimore, however, will likely take the necessary steps to keep Edwards on the roster. General manager Eric DeCosta does not want to disrupt one of the team's main strengths.

"We're a running football team," DeCosta said.