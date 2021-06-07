Ravens Reach Extension With Running Back Gus 'The Bus' Edwards

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens reached a two-year, $10 million extension with restricted free-agent running back Gus Edwards, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Edwards is now under contract through the 2023 season and will have an opportunity to play for the team where he is a perfect fit.

"He can block, [and] he can run the ball well. He can do a lot of things, and that guy is a good player," fellow running back J,K. Dobbins said about Edwards.

Edwards made $750,000 last season and was in line for a significant raise. Edwards had an estimated market value of $10.5 million over three years or $3.5 million per season, according to Spotrac.com.

This past season, Edwards was third on the team with 723 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns.

"Gus is playing at a very high level," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "He’s a really physical, big back that has gotten better every year. He’s very valuable to what we do, and it’s not just limited to downhill runs. He really kind of runs everything we do, as do all our backs."

For the second-straight year, Baltimore had three players – Jackson (1,005), Dobbins (805) and Edwards – rush for over 700 yards each. The 2020 Ravens joined the 2019 Ravens and 2011 Panthers as the only teams ever with three 700-yard rushers in a season.

Overall, the Ravens finished 2020 with the NFL’s No. 1 ground attack with 191.9 yards per game. Baltimore's 3,071 total rushing yards stand as the third most in a 16-game NFL season.

Edwards also showed his versatility in the passing game late in the season and caught nine passes for 129 yards.

"He played his butt off this year, and he had a good season for us," Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said this offseason.