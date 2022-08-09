Skip to main content

Ravens Employ Hose, 'Get Off My Lawn' Drill

Team working on recovering fumbles.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have added a new wrinkle to their practice drills.

It involves a hose and acting like an ornery old man.

The Ravens coaches developed a fumble drill where they wet the ball and the players with a hose to simulate rain.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson got involved and joked to the players to "not step on my lawn," as he used the hose.

It was an overall enjoyable experience. 

"Yes, that was an idea that came up last night in the coaches' meeting, so we did it," coach John Harbaugh said. "It was fun. Recover a fumble in the rain, right? Also, get the rookies good and wet. Spray the hose right in their face, that’s what I saw. So, they had a good time with it.”

Temperatures have also been in the high 90s so it was a bit of a reprieve to get hosed down and help cool off. 

It's not the first time the Ravens have been creative with drills. They often helped develop pass-catching skills with soccer balls because the receivers have to keep their hands wider. 

The Ravens have also picked up the temp with their first preseason game looming against Tennesee this week. 

"Padded practice; very physical," Harbaugh said. "A lot of physical drills. We had some run drills. We came off the one-yard line, we had a ‘move the ball drill’ in there. We tried to make it somewhat like it might be in a game, without the tackling. 

"We had one live play at the end; you saw that one. That was a fourth-down play, which the offense converted on. So, the offense won the day by one point."

