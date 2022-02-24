Ravens: Fact Vs. Opinion

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 season that was marred by injuries.

However, they still have numerous holes to fill on their roster.

Here's a breakdown of where the team stands.

Fact: The Ravens finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time in four seasons and for just the fifth time during head coach John Harbaugh’s 14-year tenure.

Opinion: The Ravens simply could not overcome their injuries, an issue that has plagued them over the past couple of seasons. Harbaugh has already been to take steps to address these issues with injuries. The Ravens should leave no stone unturned to ensure it doesn't happen again. Harbaugh needs to evaluate every staff member and procedure.

Fact: Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 246-of-382 passes for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while adding a team-high 767 rushing yards over 12 starts. He recorded at least 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in seven games, tying Randall Cunningham (1990) and his own 2019 campaign for the most such outputs in single-season NFL history.

Opinion: Jackson is one of the most dynamic players in the league when he's healthy. However, it appeared he was bothered by numerous injuries throughout the season. Jackson's contract situation is the main storyline of this offseason. He could cost himself a lot of money if he endures a significant injury playing under a fifth-year option. As a result, Jackson might decide to hold out until a deal is finalized. He needs to optimize his value.

Fact: The Ravens had the NFL’s No. 1 run defense (84.5 ypg) and ranked No. 3 on third down (34.8%).

Opinion: Injuries hampered the defense and there were several breakdowns in the secondary that directly led to losses. Harbaugh fired defensive coordinator Don Martindale and hired MikeMacdonald. Still, don't expect the Ravens to look dramatically different. They'll still be aggressive, but there will be a focus on getting more sacks and turnovers, areas where they struggled last year.

Fact: The Ravens offense ranked No. 6 in total yards (378.8 ypg) and registered the league’s No. 3 rushing attack (145.8 ypg).

Opinion: The Ravens were still productive on offense despite losing all three running backs in training camp and Jackson missing five games. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has been a lightning rod for criticism but Harbaugh expressed confidence in him this offseason. But if the Ravens struggle over the first quarter of the season, don't be surprised if Harbaugh makes a change. He's done so in the past.

Fact: Tight end Mark Andrews (1,361) and wide receiver Marquise Brown (1,008) became just the second Ravens tandem to eclipse 1K receiving yards in a season, joining Michael Jackson (1,201) & Derrick Alexander (1,099) in 1996.

Opinion: The Ravens signed Andrews to a contract extension last season. GM Eric DeCosta acknowledged the team will pick up Brown's fifth-year option. Nonetheless, Brown's future in Baltimore is uncertain and he needs to be more consistent to land a second deal. He also tends to pout when he doesn't get the ball, which likely doesn't sit well with the coaching staff.