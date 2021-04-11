Ravens: Fact Vs. Opinion

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are looking to make a Super Bowl run this upcoming season.

However, they still have numerous holes to fill on their roster.

Here's a breakdown of where the team stands.

Fact: The Ravens ranked last in the NFL averaging 171.2 yards passing per game last season. Baltimore also attempted the least passes in the league with 406.

Opinion: Baltimore needs to have a more prolific passing attack to make a Super Bowl run. The team is fully focused on improving the passing game this offseason and providing quarterback Lamar Jackson with more weapons. With a full offseason, look for the Ravens to be much improved despite the ongoing criticisms.

Fact: Wide receiver Sammy Watkins signed a one-year, $5-miilion deal with Baltimore this offseason.

Opinion: If Watkins can stay healthy, he could be a considerable boost to the offense because of his versatility. He can line up on the outside opposite Hollywood Brown or in the slot. Watkins also brings valuable playoff experience to the team.

Fact: The Ravens finished 2020 with the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack (191.9 ypg) for the second-straight season. Baltimore’s 3,071 rushing yards stand as the third most in a 16-game NFL season.

Opinion: There's no reason why the Ravens can't dominate opponents on the ground with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards in the backfield. The team parted ways with Mark Ingram, but he dealt with injuries throughout much of last season. Baltimore could use more depth behind Dobbins and Edwards because Justice Hill hasn't shown he can carry the load.

Fact: The Ravens lost key members of their pass rush from last season. Matt Judon, who led the team with six sacks last season, signed a new deal with the Patriots as a free agent. Yannick Ngakoue signed with the Raiders after finishing with eight overall, but only three in nine games for Baltimore. Jihad Ward, who signed with the Jaguars, managed three sacks last season.

Opinion: Finding a talented edge rusher is one of the main priorities of the offseason. The Ravens have not had a player finish with the double-digit sacks since Terrell Suggs managed 11 in 2017.

Fact: The Ravens will host defensive end Justin Houston this week.

Opinion: Houston would be a solid fit in Baltimore. He's a durable, aggressive pass rusher that could help fill the void left by those recent departures that could hamper the pass rush. Last season, Houston was second on the Colts with eight sacks and 12 quarterback hits over 16 games. He also finished with 25 tackles (eight for a loss), one forced fumble, two fumbles recovered and two safeties. However, the Ravens might not sign him until May 3 when the deal would not factor into their potential comp picks.

Fact: The Ravens are looking to finalize a new contract with quarterback Lamar Jackson before he is eligible to become a free agent in 2023.

Opinion: Look for the Ravens and Jackson to find common ground on a new deal. Jackson who was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his young career. While both sides are committed to a long-term future in Baltimore, it will be an expensive investment for the Ravens.