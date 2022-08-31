Skip to main content

Ravens Bring Back Familiar Players to Practice Squad

Recent cuts re-signed by the team.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were able to bring back familiar players to the practice squad that participated in training camp. 

That's a good sign for continuity. 

Some of these players will inevitably get a chance to compete on the 53-man roster this season.

The Ravens have 15 players on the practice squad so they have one spot left. 

The practice squad consists of:

1. RB Tyler Badie

2. QB Anthony Brown

3. NT Isaiah Mack (exception)

4. FB/TE Ben Mason

5. G Kahlil McKenzie

6. LB Steven Means (veteran)

7. OLB Jeremiah Moon

8. DT Rashad Nichols

9. WR Makai Polk

10. CB Kevon Seymour (veteran)

11. OT David Sharpe (veteran)

12. WR Binjimen Victor

13. DB Ar'Darius Washington

14. WR Raleigh Webb

15. CB Daryl Worley (veteran)

Notes

  • Veteran safety Tony Jefferson reached a deal with the New York Giants. He will be reunited with former Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale. 
  • Outside linebacker Chuck Wiley had a solid training camp for the Ravens but also signed with  New York Giants.  
  • Outside linebacker Daelin Hayes, defensive tackle Aaron Crawford and wide receiver Shemar Bridges reverted to injured reserve and could be activated later this season.
  • In addition to Jefferson and Wiley, the players not retained by the Ravens were: defensive end Brent Urban, cornerback David Vereen, inside linebacker Zakoby McClain, running back Nate McCrary, tight end Tony Poljan and guard/center Jimmy Murray.
  • The Ravens players on the 53-man roster that did not practice on Wednesday were: left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, safety Kyle Hamilton, defensive tackle Travis Jones and safety Geno Stone. Rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele returned to practice after missing the past several days.
  • Running back Kenyan Drake has signed with the Ravens, his agent announced. 


