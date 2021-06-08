Former Ravens Offensive Coordinator, Giants Coach Jim Fassel Dead at 71

Former New York Giants head coach and Ravens offensive coordinator Jim Fassel died at age 71 from heart failure, according to multiple reports.

Fassel coached the Giants from 1997-2003 and lost to the Ravens in the Super Bowl after the 2000 season.

Fassel was hired by Ravens coach Brian Billick as an offensive consultant in 2004 to help with the development of rookie quarterback Kyle Boller. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2005 but was fired after two lackluster seasons.

"There was no single incident, no single episode, nothing specific that brought about this change," Billick said at the time. "Something dramatic needed to be done.

"It serves no purpose to go back and revisit any particular reason why this has been brought about so I'm not gonna do it."

Before coming to the NFL, Fassel was a longtime college coach, working as an offensive assistant — mostly as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator ‚ at Utah, Weber State and Stanford. He later returned to Utah, where he served as the head coach from 1985–89.

Fassel finished his NFL heading coaching career with a 58-53-1 record.

Following his role in the NFL, Fassel was the United Football League's Las Vegas Locomotives head coach.