Ravens First Injury Report Ahead of Week 7 Game Vs, Browns

Baltimore Ravens missing several key players Wednesday.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had 13 players miss practice Wednesday ahead of their Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns, including quarterback Lamar Jackson who was limited with a hip injury. 

Jackson met with the media after the session and will play Sunday. 

Several of those player absences were regular rest days. 

The veterans getting the day off were tight end Mark Andrews, Devin Duvernay, and Marcus Peters.

The other players that did not practice and had injuries were defensive end Calais Campbell (foot), guard Ben Cleveland (foot), running back J.K. Dobbins (knee), right tackle Morgan Moses (heel- and Patrick Ricard (knee). 

The players that were limited participants were wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin), and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

Running back Justice Hill was a full participant after dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Browns' injury report was:

G Joel Bitonio NIR – rest DNP

DE Jadeveon Clowney Ankle DNP

T Jack Conklin Ankle DNP

WR Amari Cooper NIR – rest DNP

LB Tony Fields Illness DNP

DE Myles Garrett Shoulder/biceps DNP

OL Joe Haeg Concussion DNP

TE David Njoku NIR – rest DNP

G Wyatt Teller Calf DNP

CB Denzel Ward Concussion DNP

DE Alex Wright Quad/glute Full

