Ranking the Ravens Potential Draft Picks with the 27th Overall Selection

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will have a tough choice to make with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Baltimore's primary needs are at edge rusher and wide receiver. The team could also use help on the offensive line and in the secondary.

Here are rankings of several players that have been linked to the Ravens with the 27th overall pick based on need.

1. Georgia outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari

Analysis: Finding a talented edge rusher is one of the main priorities of the offseason. The Ravens have not had a player finish with the double-digit sacks since Terrell Suggs managed 11 in 2017. The AFC North has young playmaking quarterbacks with Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow and the Ravens need to keep them under pressure. Ojulari is a perfect fit for the Ravens system and he can make an immediate impact.

2. LSU wide Receiver Terrace Marshall

Analysis: Baltimore has prioritized upgrading the passing game. Marshall is a big, physical wide receiver that would be a good fit for the AFC North. He is an exceptional route runner, averaging 15 yards per receptions, and can make plays after the catch. His 731 yards receiving ranked third in the SEC. Marshall also has a nose for the end zone and scored 23 touchdowns over his past 19 games.

3. Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman

Analysis: Baltimore pulls the trigger on a trade to land one of the most dynamic players in this year's draft. Bateman has solid size — 6 -foot-2, 210 pounds — with exceptional hands. He is also a solid route-runner and was ranked eighth in the country with 20.3 yards per catch in 2019.

4. Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh

Analysis: Oweh is another player that can boost the Ravens' pass rush He's an explosive player that can fly to the ball. Oweh is the first Penn State defensive lineman with 10 or more tackles in a game since Yetur Gross-Matos against Indiana in 2018 (10 tackles). He had 38 tackles through the first seven games of the season, the most by a Penn State defensive lineman since Daquan Jones in 2013 and Austin Johnson in 2015.

5. Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey

Analysis: The Ravens are focused on solving some of their issues with snapping the ball to quarterback Lamar Jackson. After redshirting as a freshman, Humphrey eventually won the starting job from senior Jonathan Alvarez in 2018. Humphrey started Week 2, then Week 4, and wasn’t out of the lineup again, a string of 36 consecutive starts. Despite his size, Humphrey isn’t overwhelmingly strong, but has functional strength at the point of attack and brings good punch to the contact. He also has long arms and is more athletic than he looks.

6, Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney

Analysis: Toney finished with 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns, which was among the best in the SEC last season. He had the 32 broken tackles he’s forced on 80 combined catches the past two seasons.

7. UCF safety Richie Grant

Analysis: This move could make more sense because the Ravens do need more depth at safety and would love to add another ball hawk like Grant. Last season, he finished with 72 tackles, a sack, and three interceptions in only nine games, and was rated as the 19th best safety by PFF. Grant also was a unanimous first-team All-AAC selection and was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe award, along with Moehrig and Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

8. Miami defensive end Jaelan Phillips

Analysis: Phillips is gile for his size (6-foot-5, 266 pounds) and will match up well with offensive linemen in the NFL. Over three seasons at Miami, he finished with 86 tackles, 12.5 sacks and one interception. Phillips is also effective against the run, which would make him a solid fit in Baltimore. He ran a 4.56-second time in the 40 during his Pro Day, which is an impressive speed for a defensive end,

9. Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley

Analysis: Farley's size (6-foot-2, 207 pounds) has drawn comparisons to Ravens cornerback and former first-round pick Jimmy Smith because of his size and instincts. Farley underwent outpatient back surgery this offseason, but the procedure is not expected to have a long-term impact. He is expected to be ready for NFL training camp. Farley was a first-team Atlantic Coast Conference player in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Farley had 56 tackles, 19 passes defended and six interceptions over his 23-game career.

10. Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore

Analysis: Moore has drawn comparisons to Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Moore has elite, 4.3-speed to get behind opposing secondaries. He would create significant matchup problems when he is paired with Marquise Brown. Moore is also a solid route runner and does a solid job avoiding tackles after the catch. His size (5-foot-9, 181 pounds) could be an issue.