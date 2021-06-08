Sports Illustrated home
Flacco Has No Problem With Hollywood Brown Wearing His Former Number

Former Ravens QB led team to Super Bowl.
Author:
Publish date:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Former Ravens quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco scoffed at the notion that he'd be upset with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown for taking his jersey number. 

Marquise Brown is switching his number from No. 15 to No. 5 as "Symbol of God's Grace." The last Ravens player to wear No. 5 was Flacco.

"I think that's all a bunch of crap," Flacco said on Inside Access at 105.7 with Jason La Canfora and Ken Weinman. "Numbers are numbers, man. It's all fair game. It's just a number."

Ravens-QB-Joe-Flacco-has-hip-injury-Lamar-Jackson-on-standby

Flacco spent 11 seasons in Baltimore and owns almost every career statistic for a quarterback in Ravens history. He also led the team to three AFC Championship Games and had just one losing season.

"Joe Flacco is a great talent," coach John Harbaugh said. "He's an even better person. He's the best quarterback in the history of the Ravens, without question. That's not even because I'm biased – it's just a fact."

Flacco is best remembered for leading the Ravens to their second championship in the 2012-2013 season when he was named MVP of Super Bowl XLVII. Flacco, the 18th overall pick in the 2008 draft, led Baltimore to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons and went 10-5 as a starter in the postseason.

In 2019, Flacco suffered a hip injury in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, opening the door for Lamar Jackson to take over the starter. Jackson never relinquished the job even when Flacco was cleared to play.

USATSI_16152065 (1)

Now, Brown will wear his number and perhaps became the second No. 5 to win a Super Bowl. Brown is a speedy downfield threat that has played effectively since being drafted from Oklahoma. Over two seasons, he caught 104 passes for 1,353 yards with 15 touchdowns and is the Ravens No. 1 wide receiver.

"I was excited when I heard I had the opportunity to get No. 5," Brown said. "So, I was like, 'You don't know what could happen next year, so let's just get it done now.'"

Screen Shot 2021-06-08 at 8.52.26 AM
