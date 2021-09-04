Ravens Focused On Execution, Not Sacks

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — While much of the focus is on getting sacks, the Ravens defenders are taught to look at a bigger picture, namely, playing winning football and executing the game plan.

Baltimore allowed the NFL’s second-fewest points (18.9) and seventh-fewest yards (329.8) per game last season. The Ravens also owned the No. 2 third-down defense (34.0%) and produced a league-high 25 forced fumbles.

The defense is poised to have another solid year

"Our No. 1 ingredient to winning games, playing winning defense, is execution," outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins said. "I’ve probably said it five times already, that word – execution. That’s what we look for. So, it’s not necessarily, ‘Hey, are we just going to send four rushers, get one-on-ones and get those sacks?’ When you look at the last [preseason] game we had, there were winning rushes, but they got the ball out. Or on third down, we’re all geared up to go, and they run screens or quick game.

"Ultimately, you look at the stats sheet after that, that team was 1-of-11 on third down. So, it’s about executing the total defense. It’s about getting to the football, in any situation [and] playing with that max effort."

Throughout the offseason, questions were raised about the Ravens' pass rush. They didn't replace their top edge rushers — Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue — who left via free agency.

However, the Ravens put those fears to rest.

Baltimore added veteran linebacker Justin Houston, a four-time Pro Bowl defender who has recorded at least eight sacks in each of the past four seasons.

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen has gotten more adept at finding seams and getting to the quarterback. He will play alongside another second-year player, Malik Harrison, who is developing a reputation for his bone-jarring hits.

"Those sacks are going to come, and they are going to come in bunches for guys," Wilkins said. "If we execute the defense, we believe strongly that what we’re doing on defense is going to get the job done. So, you’ve got to be selfless to play in this defense, [and] you’ve got to play as hard as anyone in the league is going to play, but those results speak for themselves.”