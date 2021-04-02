L.J. Fort Brings Steadying Presence to Ravens Linebackers Room

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens made a surprise move when they decided not to pick up the option for L.J. Fort after the season.

The inside linebacker has been one of the team's most dependable players and was a steadying presence among the team's young players.

The Ravens apparently do appreciate his value and brought Fort back on a one-year deal. Financial terms are not yet available.

Last season, Fort finished with a career-high 46 tackles (28 solo) and had two tackles for a loss, two passes defensed, two fumble returns, including one for a 22-yard touchdown, and one forced fumble. Fort is also a key contributor on special teams and had eight tackles for that unit.

"As a linebacker, I feel like this is the perfect system you want to be in," Fort said last season. "There’s not a ton of thinking, and you can be aggressive and play fast. And then, when you have a D-line [defensive line] like we have in front of you, it makes things a lot easier for you, so you have room to make plays and do things like that.

"Being it’s my second year in the system, I feel way more comfortable. Week-to-week, our coaches do an amazing job of making sure we’re prepared. I feel like we’re the most prepared team in the league every week.”

Fort has also played for the Browns, Seahawks, Steelers and Eagles. Now, his stay in Baltimore will last longer.

"I’ve been on like seven or eight teams, and it’s been a grind," Fort said. "And when you’re on ‘P-squad’ [practice squad], and you’re getting cut multiple times, there’s always doubt in your mind if you’ll be able to find a home. But I just kept sticking to it, working hard, and fortunately, found a home here in Baltimore, and I’m loving it.”