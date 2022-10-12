Ravens-Giants Week 6 Notebook: David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser Practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got more good news this week as linebackers David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser were on the practice field for the first time on Wednesday.

It's unlikely that Ojabo and Bowser will play in the Week 6 game against the New York Giants, but they could make an impact later in the year.

Ojabo and Bowser are coming off Achilles injuries.

The Ravens are close to getting back their full complement of linebackers, which will boost the pass rush. Bowser led the team with seven sacks last year, and Ojabo had 11 sacks at Michigan.

“I hope so," coach John Harbaugh said. "That’s what we’re waiting for, there’s no doubt. We’re trying to get there, for sure.”

The Ravens have three players — running back Gus Edwards, Bowser, and Ojabo — in a 21-day window where they can practice before being added to the 53-man roster or revert to IR.

The Ravens players not practicing Wednesday during the session open to the media were running back Justice Hill (hamstring), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), linebacker Justin Houston (groin), cornerback Marcus Peters (quad), guard Ben Cleveland (foot) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Some of these players could be getting veteran days off. Stanley,

Stanley, Peters, and Campbell played the previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Harbaugh was uncertain about the availability of Bateman and Houston for the game against the Giants. However, he did not rule them out because it was still early in the week.

"Yes, I would say they might be able to come back," Harbaugh said. "We’ll just have to see. Again, I’d like to see them back.”

Running back J.K. Dobbins played his fewest snaps than Kenyan Drake against the Bengals, but Harbaugh thought he had a good game and the knee injury did not play into that decision. Dobbins finished with 44 yards on eight carries.

"I thought he had his best game, and he looked to me … I told him after the game, ‘The best …’ He’s getting better every week, and I thought he took a jump last week in practice and this week in the game," Harbaugh said. "The one run for the first down to the left side was spectacular. He was hit in the backfield and ended up getting the first down – an eight- or nine-yard first down – [and] he broke about five tackles. So, yes, you just can’t read too much into [the snaps]."