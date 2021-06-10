Would Todd Gurley Make Sense for the Ravens?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Is there a homecoming in the future for Todd Gurley?

The running back is visiting the Ravens in his hometown of Baltimore this week.

The Ravens already have a crowded backfield with J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

So, there does Gurley fit in?

Gurley would provide insurance in case of an injury. He is also an effective inside runner that would provide valuable depth. Gurley is also only 26 years old and was the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

The Ravens boast the NFL's top rushing attack and Gurley could make them more effective.

Baltimore finished 2020 with the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack (191.9 ypg) for the second-straight season. Baltimore’s 3,071 rushing yards stand as the third most in a 16-game NFL season. Baltimore has rushed for 100 or more yards in 39-straight games, marking the second-longest streak in pro football history.

In 2019, the Ravens also registered an NFL-best six games with at least 200 rushing yards, including a franchise-record 404-yard output in Week 17’s victory at Cincinnati. Baltimore's 24 rushing touchdowns ranked third in the NFL and set a new single-season franchise record

Baltimore set the NFL single-season rushing record in 2019 with 3,296 yards on a league-high 596 carries.

While the team expects to have more balance this season, offensive coordiator Greg Roman is not going to stray too far away from the run.

The Ravens boosted the offensive line by signing Kevin Zeitler and Alejandro Villanueva as free agents. The team selected Ben Cleveland in the third round of this year’s draft.

Perhaps the most impactful decision was moving Bradley Bozeman from left guard to center, a position he played at Alabama.

Gurley is a proven running back that earned two first-team All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowls over five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. However, he has been hampered by knee injuries

He ran for a career-low 679 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games last season with the Falcons.



Gurley could perhaps resurrect his career with the top runnih attack in the history of the NFL.