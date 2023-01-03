John Harbaugh 'Not Happy' With Ravens RB Gus Edwards Carries Vs. Steelers

Most of the Ravens carries went to J.K. Dobbins, who finished with 93 yards on a career-high 17 carries.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Gus Edwards had just three carries for 2 yards in a 16-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh thought that Edwards should have gotten more opportunities.

“I wasn’t happy about that, in all honesty," Harbaugh said. "Gus should have played more – there’s no doubt about it. That was something that … We should have had him out there more, and [there’s] really no excuse for that.”

Most of the Ravens' carries went to J.K. Dobbins, who finished with 93 yards on a career-high 17 carries. Overall, Baltimore ran for 120 yards on 28 carries (ypc).

The Steelers ran for 198 yards.

"We didn’t do a good job of attacking the commitment they made to stopping the run, probably, on offense, and we didn’t do a good job of attacking their commitment to running the ball on defense – those are the two main things," Harbaugh said. "We were behind the sticks on defense the whole game. And then we didn’t get the quarterback down.

"The quarterback ran around and made some plays. We knew that’s what he wanted to do, and we didn’t get him down. We had him; you’ve got to tackle him. So, we all know that [and] those are the things we need to do better – that’s scheme, and it’s execution.”

The Cincinnati Bengals can now clinch the AFC North with a victory over the Bills in a game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. He is in critical condition and the NFL has not ruled when the game will be rescheduled

Ravens fell to the No. 6 seed behind the Los Angeles Chargers (10-6), who moved up to No. 5 because of a better conference record.