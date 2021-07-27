Ravens Have 90% Percent Vaccination Rate Heading Into Training Camp

Baltimore has one of the highest rated in the league.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' vaccination rate is in the 90 percent range and rising heading into training camp.

Baltimore has joined several other teams, including the Chiefs and Seahawks, with such high vaccinated rates.

In addition, 85 percent of the league's players have received at least one shot, and 14 of the NFL's 32 clubs have vaccination rates over 90 percent as of July 27, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The NFL is cracking down on players that are not vaccinated. The league released a memo to all 32 teams that said it will not add a 19th week to the regular-season schedule and if a game is canceled due to an outbreak of unvaccinated players, that team would forfeit. Also, neither team would be paid that week’s salary.

Vikings offensive line coach Rick Dennison was recently fired for refusing to get the vaccination shot.

The Ravens formally open their day of training camp practices on Wednesday, July 28.

In other news, tight end Nick Boyle had surgery to clean up some issues with his injured knee. He is expected to miss most of the preseason.

Boyle suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 10 against the Patriots. He was back on the practice field during OTAs wearing a t-shirt and did not participate in team drills.

In January, Boyle agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $13 million with $10.5 million fully guaranteed.