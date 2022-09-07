Skip to main content

Ravens Have Encouraging Turnout for Practice

Baltimore mostly healthy heading into Week 1.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had 52 of their 53 players on their active roster practicing on Wednesday.

The only absence was rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones, who is dealing with a knee injury. 

Despite the turnout, several players still might not be ready for the Sept. 11 opener against the New York Jets.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), running back J.K. Dobbins (knee), and cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) were each listed as "limited" during practice. 

The Ravens are not going to rush any of those players back to the lineup. Coach John Harbaugh has not provided much clarity with the injuries for obvious competitive reasons.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If Stanley cannot play, Ja'Wuan James would play left tackle and both Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson expressed confidence in him. Stanley might be held out for a couple of weeks to ensure the ankle is fully healed. Stanley tried to come back early last season and reinjured the ankle in Week 1 against the Raiders and did not play another snap.

If Dobbins can't play, the Ravens would rotate Mike Davis, Justice Hill, and Kenyan Drake and then stay with whichever player is having the most success. Drake, however, was signed last week and is still learning the playbook. 

"I do like what I’ve seen so far," Harbaugh said about Dobbins. "He’s really ascending quickly, especially in the last week, week and a half. My plan is to decide by the end of the week which backs will be up. Really with J.K., just kind of measure where he’s at in terms of how he’s moving, and the same with the other guys. 

"So, he’s practicing out here and we’ll see by the end of the week where we’re at.”

Brandon Stephens and rookie Damarion Williams are behind Peters on the depth chart. 

"The guys who are going to play can do everything that the other guys can do, so it’s not really affecting our gameplan too specifically," Harbaugh said."That’s kind of where we’re at.”

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar-Jackson-Baltimore-Ravens-New-York-Jets-scaled-e1658259142887
News

Ravens Week 1 Power Rankings Roundup

By Todd Karpovich
usa_today_17165627.0
News

Joe Flacco Officially Named Jets Starter Vs. Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
images
News

Cost at Ravens Game Below NFL Average for Tickets, Food, Beer

By Todd Karpovich
14e6f510d407953a4de515fd04f8ebe0
News

Week 1: Ravens Vs. Jets Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

By Todd Karpovich
1193652497
News

Ravens Unveil First Depth Chart

By Todd Karpovich
1597c975cb5e4b78a2ea03f495122073
News

Linebacker Kyler Fackrell Gets Tryout for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
download
News

Ravens Celebrate Countdown to Kickoff With Weeklong Activities

By Baltimore Ravens
IMG_5087
News

Harbaugh, Ravens Managing Expectations for Potential Huge Season

By Todd Karpovich