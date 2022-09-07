Ravens Have Encouraging Turnout for Practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had 52 of their 53 players on their active roster practicing on Wednesday.

The only absence was rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones, who is dealing with a knee injury.

Despite the turnout, several players still might not be ready for the Sept. 11 opener against the New York Jets.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), running back J.K. Dobbins (knee), and cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) were each listed as "limited" during practice.

The Ravens are not going to rush any of those players back to the lineup. Coach John Harbaugh has not provided much clarity with the injuries for obvious competitive reasons.

If Stanley cannot play, Ja'Wuan James would play left tackle and both Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson expressed confidence in him. Stanley might be held out for a couple of weeks to ensure the ankle is fully healed. Stanley tried to come back early last season and reinjured the ankle in Week 1 against the Raiders and did not play another snap.

If Dobbins can't play, the Ravens would rotate Mike Davis, Justice Hill, and Kenyan Drake and then stay with whichever player is having the most success. Drake, however, was signed last week and is still learning the playbook.

"I do like what I’ve seen so far," Harbaugh said about Dobbins. "He’s really ascending quickly, especially in the last week, week and a half. My plan is to decide by the end of the week which backs will be up. Really with J.K., just kind of measure where he’s at in terms of how he’s moving, and the same with the other guys.

"So, he’s practicing out here and we’ll see by the end of the week where we’re at.”

Brandon Stephens and rookie Damarion Williams are behind Peters on the depth chart.

"The guys who are going to play can do everything that the other guys can do, so it’s not really affecting our gameplan too specifically," Harbaugh said."That’s kind of where we’re at.”