Ravens Have Five Players on 2020 Practice Squad That Made Roster

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have five players on the current roster that were elevated from last year's practice squad.

Those promotions underscore the Ravens ability to evaluate and develop talent.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley, long snapper Nick Moore, linebacker Kristian Welch, running back Ty'Son Williams and safety Geno Stone made the team after spending most of 2020 on the practice squad.

“That’s a great stat. I didn’t realize that," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "It’s nice to hear that stat. It is what we strive for, no doubt about it, and I’m just happy for the guys, individually. Every single guy is an individual story, and each of those stories is fascinating – when you get to know these guys – and I’m excited for each one of them.”

Huntley played extensively in all three games and led the league with four touchdown passes. He played well enough to be the primary backup behind Lamar Jackson after seeing limited action last season.

Moore has taken the spot of Morgan Cox, and has played well throughout the preseason.

Welch has done well in limited action and has a nose for the football. The injury L.J. Fort opened the door for him to make the final roster.

Williams made the most of his opportunity with Justice Hlll missing time with an ankle injury. Williams finished with 130 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown in the preseason. The injury to J.K. Dobbins means he will have an opportunity tom shine in the regular season.

Stone flashed throughout the preseason and had two interceptions against the New Orleans Saints. He played well enough to get some time in the rotation at safety.