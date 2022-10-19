Ravens Have Major Reinforcements Potentially On The Way

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could be getting back several key players for the stretch run to the playoffs.

The return of these players might preclude GM Eric DeCosta from making a deal at the trade deadline.

The Ravens now have four players cleared to practice and are in a 21-day window to be added to the roster or placed on IR — running back Gus Edwards and outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo, and rookie tight end Charlie Kolar.

Here's a breakdown of those players.

Edwards

Analysis: Edwards suffered a season-ending knee injury in the last week of the preseason in 2021. The prior year, Edwards was third on the team with 723 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns. He was poised to play an even bigger role last season before the injury. Now, Edwards could be another boost to the running game that has been better with J.K. Dobbins back in the lineup and the emergence of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.

Impact: Medium to high

Bowser

Analysis: Bowser led the team with seven sacks last season but suffered an Achilles injury in the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even when Bowser does not get to the quarterback, he can create havoc. He had 27 initial pressures last season. He has worked himself back into shape and would be a boost for the defense that has struggled with the pass rush.

Impact: High

Ojabo

Analysis: Last season at Michigan, Ojabo appeared in all 14 games with six starts at outside linebacker in 2021, finishing with 35 tackles, including 12 for loss, 11 sacks, and three pass breakups. He also had eight quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, and a program-record five forced fumbles. Ojabo was a second-team All-American selection by the Associated Press and tore his Achillies during draft workouts. He'll get a chance to shine as a rookie.

Impact: High

Kolar.

Analysis: Kolar underwent sports hernia surgery during training camp. The fourth-round pick from Iowa State where he had 168 catches, 2,181 yards, and 23 touchdowns during his four-year career. Kolar shined during the offseason workouts and has an opportunity to make an impact with fellow rookie Isaiah Likely.

Impact: Medium