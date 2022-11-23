Analytics: Ravens Have NFL's Second-Best Offensive Line In Week 12

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have the NFL's second-best offensive line heading into their Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, there are questions about whether left tackle Ronnie Stanley will be available after injuring his ankle last week against the Jaguars.

The Ravens' offensive line is ranked only behind the Philadelphia Eagles with their performance and they have allowed the fewest total pressures in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Chiefs are ranked third, followed by the Packers and the Browns.

"Ronnie Stanley left the game this week after his ankle was rolled up on, but he seems to have dodged a bullet and avoided any major damage," PFF's Sam Monson wrote. "He had allowed just one hurry on 31 pass-blocking snaps before exiting. Baltimore’s line has allowed 59 total pressures this season, the fewest in the league."

The Ravens starters — Stanley, left guard, Ben Powers, rookie center Tyler Linderbaum, right guard Kevin Zeitler, and right tackle Morgan Moses — have excelled this year. They have done especially well with run-blocking and the Ravens are ranked second in the NFL with 162.8 yards rushing per game.

They'll need to get the ground game revved up against the Jaguars, who are ranked 10th in the NFL against the run, allowing 110.1 yards per game. Dawuane Smoot has also nine sacks for Jacksonville and could be disruptive.

"Jacksonville’s defensive front is more about potential than a consistent threat," Monson wrote. "They are above average in pressure rate, and edge rusher Josh Allen is their best player. He has 37 pressures to his name and will generally face the left tackle."