Ravens Have Decent Odds to Win Next Season's Super Bowl

The sportsbooks are still fairly bullish on the Ravens to win next season's Super Bowl.

While the Kansas City Chiefs are the consensus favorite, the Ravens are in the top 10 or 12 with most of the betting sites.

Here's a rundown.

FanDuel

Kansas City Chiefs, +700

Buffalo Bills, +700

Los Angeles Rams, +1200

Dallas Cowboys, +1200

Green Bay Packers, +1300

San Francisco 49ers, +1500

Cincinnati Bengals, +2100

Baltimore Ravens, +2100

BetOnline

Kansas City Chiefs, 7/1

Buffalo Bills, 15/2

Los Angeles Rams, 10/1

Cincinnati Bengals, 11/1

Dallas Cowboys, 14/1

San Francisco 49ers, 14/1

Green Bay Packers, 16/1

Denver Broncos, 18/1

Baltimore Ravens, 20/1

Caesars Sportsbook

Kansas City Chiefs, +650

Buffalo Bills, +700

Los Angeles Rams, +1000

Cincinnati Bengals, +1200

San Francisco 49ers, +1400

Green Bay Packers, +1500

Dallas Cowboys, +1600

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, +1800

Tennessee Titans, +2000

Baltimore Ravens, +2000

