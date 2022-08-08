Skip to main content

Ravens Have Optimistic Playoff Odds for 2022 Season

Ravens expected to finish 11-6.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are expected to bounce back from last year's 8-9 finish and make the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.

Here's the breakdown by FanDuel:

Ravens Playoff Chances 2022

Baltimore is available at -130 to make the postseason. That equates to an implied probability of 56.5% for the Ravens to earn a playoff berth.

Baltimore Ravens Playoff Odds 2022

The Ravens are considered co-favorites to win the AFC North; Baltimore is tied with the Cleveland Browns at +200. They're slightly ahead of the Super Bowl runner-ups in the Cincinnati Bengals (+210), but John Harbaugh's club is firmly ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers (+850).

Ravens Win Total Over/Under 2022

The Ravens' win total has been set at 9.5 with -130 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.

Ravens Odds to Win AFC 2022

Baltimore is something of a dark-horse contender to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. The Ravens are tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the sixth-best odds to win the AFC outright at +1200. Notably, they're slightly ahead of the Bengals (+1300) here as well.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds 2022

As for the Lombardi Trophy, Lamar Jackson's team is available at +2000 to win it all. That has the Ravens tied for the 10th-best Super Bowl odds alongside the Browns.

Ravens 2022 Season Prediction

There's a pretty clear theme emerging here: Baltimore is a contender, but the AFC North is a gauntlet. Three of the top-12 teams by FanDuel's Super Bowl odds are in the North, and it's not like Pittsburgh is a pushover.

I think the division could come down to a Week 18 road matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Playing at home gives Cincy the edge in that one, as does Joe Burrow's dominance against this (admittedly banged-up) group last year.

Even if Cincy does manage to squeak by Baltimore in Week 18, the Ravens have a clear path to double-digit wins. They've got an elite quarterback, a revamped roster, and a comparatively easy schedule.

The division is a coin-flip (that might slightly favor Cincinnati), but Baltimore should expect to secure a Wild Card berth – at the very least.

FANDUEL PREDICTION: Ravens 2022 Record: 11-6

