Ravens Have Six Players Named to Pro Bowl

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Six Baltimore Ravens were voted to the 2022-23 Pro Bowl.

TE Mark Andrews (third), WR/RS Devin Duvernay (second), CB Marlon Humphrey (third), FB Patrick Ricard (fourth), ILB Roquan Smith (first) and K Justin Tucker (sixth) have been selected to the AFC’s All-Star squad.

MARK ANDREWS (THIRD PRO BOWL)

Earning his third Pro Bowl nod, TE Mark Andrews leads the Ravens and ranks No. 2 among AFC tight ends in all major receiving categories, including receptions (61), receiving yards (702), receiving touchdowns (five) and first-down receptions (40) this season. He’s posted at least 700 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions each season since 2019.

Andrews has accomplished several career milestones in 2022. This includes moving into third place in career receiving yards (4,168) and second place in career receiving touchdowns (34) on Baltimore’s all-time charts. He also tied WR Mark Clayton for the most 100-yard receiving games (nine) in Ravens franchise history.

In eclipsing 4,000 career receiving yards and 30 career receiving touchdowns this season, Andrews joined Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham, Rob Gronkowski & Kellen Winslow Sr. as the only tight ends since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to reach those marks within the first five years of a career.

Andrews’ three Pro Bowl honors (2019 & 2021-22) are the most by a tight end in Ravens franchise history.

Andrews: “Being selected to the Pro Bowl is always an honor and something I don’t take for granted. I’m incredibly appreciative of everyone who voted for me, particularly our great fans. As I always say, individual awards belong to the team, because we play the ultimate team game, and I wouldn’t be where I am without my teammates, coaches and our support staff. I’m also thankful for my family, whose love, encouragement and dedication mean the world to me. Without them, this would not be possible.”

DEVIN DUVERNAY (SECOND PRO BOWL)

Selected as the AFC’s return specialist, this marks WR/RS Devin Duvernay’s second Pro Bowl nod. Among AFC returners who’ve fielded at least 15 kickoffs, Duvernay’s 25.5 yards per kickoff return average ranks No. 1. He also owns the conference’s only kickoff return touchdown, with his 103-yard return vs. Miami (9/18), marking the first time in franchise history that Baltimore returned the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown.

As Baltimore’s primary punt returner, Duvernay owns the fifth-highest yards-per-punt return average (11.9) among AFC players with at least 15 returns.

Duvernay’s two Pro Bowl honors (2021-22) are tied (Jermaine Lewis – 1998 & 2001) for the most by a return specialist in Ravens history.

MARLON HUMPHREY (THIRD PRO BOWL)

Earning his third Pro Bowl nod, CB Marlon Humphrey has recorded 62 tackles (18 solo), three sacks, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and seven passes defensed this season.

Humphrey is the first cornerback in Ravens franchise history to record multiple sacks (three), interceptions (three) and fumble recoveries (two) in a single season. Additionally, he’s the NFL’s only defender to reach those marks this season and the first cornerback to do so in a single season since 2013 (Tramon Williams). Humphrey’s three sacks are also tied (Corey Ivy – 2007) for the most by a Ravens’ cornerback in single-season franchise history.

In 2022, Humphrey (12 career interceptions & 12 career forced fumbles) joined Hall of Famers Ray Lewis (31 interceptions & 19 forced fumbles) and Ed Reed (61 interceptions & 11 forced fumbles) as the only defenders in franchise history to register double-digit interceptions and double-digit forced fumbles in a career.

Humphrey’s three career Pro Bowl nods (2019-20 & 2022) are tied (Chris McAlister – 2003-04 & 2006) for the most by a cornerback in Ravens history.

PATRICK RICARD (FOURTH PRO BOWL)

Earning his fourth-straight Pro Bowl honor, FB Patrick Ricard helps pave the way for the AFC’s best rushing attack, which averages 164.7 yards per game. The Ravens have also posted the NFL’s most rushing first downs (144) and most rushes of 10-plus yards (74). Their 5.3 yards-per-carry average ranks No. 2 in the NFL and is the AFC’s best mark.

In 2022, Baltimore’s offense has racked up an NFL-high 11 games with at least 150 rushing yards, while its six contests with 175-plus rushing yards stand as the AFC’s most and the league's second most.

Baltimore’s four players (RB J.K. Dobbins, RB Kenyan Drake, RB Gus Edwards & QB Lamar Jackson) with at least 300 rushing yards and multiple rushing touchdowns this season are the NFL’s most.

Ricard’s four Pro Bowl nods (2019-22) are the third most by an offensive player in Ravens franchise history, trailing only Jonathan Ogden (11 – 1997-07) and Marshal Yanda (eight – 2011-16 & 2018-19).

Ricard: “I am thankful and honored to be selected to this year’s Pro Bowl team. Football has and always will be a team sport, and none of our individual accomplishments would be possible without the help and support of our teammates – thank you. I also want to thank Coach [John] Harbaugh, ‘G-Ro’ [Greg Roman], George [Godsey] and Travis [Switzer], who constantly strive to make me the best player I can be.

“And a special thank you goes out to the Ravens Flock for always having my back, and to all my peers and coaches around the league who voted for me. It’s a privilege to represent the fullback position in the Pro Bowl.”

ROQUAN SMITH (FIRST PRO BOWL)

Selected to his first-career Pro Bowl, ILB Roquan Smith – who was acquired by Baltimore prior to its Week 9 contest at New Orleans – is tied for the NFL’s sixth-most total tackles (130), while also posting 4.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, five passes defensed and a career-high three interceptions. Smith and teammate Marlon Humphrey are the NFL’s only defenders to record at least three interceptions and three sacks this season.

Since making his Ravens debut in Week 9, Smith’s 47 tackles and five tackles for loss lead a Baltimore defense that, during this span, ranks No. 3 in yards allowed per game (277.3), No. 2 in rushing yards allowed per game (69.7), No. 2 in points allowed per game (13.3), No. 2 on third down (29.6%) and No. 1 in the red zone (33.3%).

Smith is the first Ravens linebacker since C.J. Mosley (2018) to earn a Pro Bowl nod.

Smith: “Thank you to all the fans who voted me into my first Pro Bowl. I appreciate the love and support so much. I am so grateful to all my coaches who have and continue to help me perfect my performance each week. To my teammates who put it all on the line daily, I am grateful for your hard work and support. This is a team sport, and I am blessed and grateful to be a contributor. Thank you to all the coaches and my colleagues across the league who recognize my talents and contributions to this great sport. I am ecstatic, extremely grateful and honored to have been voted into the Pro Bowl.”

JUSTIN TUCKER (SIXTH PRO BOWL)

Earning his fourth-consecutive Pro Bowl nod (and sixth overall), K Justin Tucker – the most accurate kicker in NFL history (90.6%) – is 29-of-34 (85.3%) on field goal attempts in 2022, tying for the NFL’s second-most field goals made (29) and third-most points scored (116). Tucker’s seven makes from 50-plus yards this season are tied for the NFL’s fourth most, while also marking the second-highest single-season tally of his career, trailing only his 2016 campaign (10).

Tucker has reached several career milestones this season. This includes surpassing Matt Stover for the most points scored (1,476), field goals made (355) and extra points made (411) in Ravens history. His 1,476 points are also an all-time NFL record by a player in the first 11 years of a career.

With six Pro Bowls (2013, 2016 & 2019-22), Tucker is tied with David Akers (2001-02, 2004 & 2009-11) and Hall of Famer Jan Stenerud (1968-71, 1975 & 1984) for the second-most All-Star nods by a kicker in NFL history. Only Hall of Famer Morten Andersen (7 – 1985-88, 1990, 1992 & 1995) has more.

Tucker: “I am honored and humbled to be selected to the Pro Bowl. Being recognized by the players, coaches and fans is always very meaningful. I want to thank my teammates and coaches, especially Nick Moore, Jordan Stout, Chris Horton, Randy Brown and Sam Koch. And of course, I want to give a big shoutout to all Ravens fans. It has been one of the greatest blessings of my life to be able to play in Baltimore – the place I am proud to call my home – in front of the best fans in the NFL.”