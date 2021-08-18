August 18, 2021
Ravens Have Solid First Practice With Panthers, Fight Erupts

Baltimore and Carolina play Saturday
The Ravens had a productive— albeit animated — first practice with the Carolina Panthers.

Wide receiver Binjimen Victor got into a skirmish with a defender after taking a hit, according to Jeff Zrebiec, of The Athletic.

Wide receiver James Proche and Andrew Villanueva were reportedly involved in the altercation, while defensive backs Marcus Peters and Andrew Levine ran from an adjacent field before the order was restored.

"Tempers are going to flare at some point in time," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said afterward. "It was a good practice. I thought both teams took care of one another. [We] tried to do a good job with that. That’s it, we’re moving on.”

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe suffered an undisclosed injury and did not return to practice, but he is not expected to be out long term.

"Nothing serious at all. We got out of here injury-free today, which is the No. 1 goal. So, I feel good about that,” Harbaugh said.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is still dealing with a muscle strain and missed practice" but it’s not going to be too long,” Harbaugh said. 

Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland did conditioning work on a side field. Cleveland suffered a concussion last week. 

Wide receiver James Proche and tight end Mark Andrews had another effective day catching passes from quarterback Lamar Jackson, who also looked sharp.

"Our guys competed at a real high level. We made a lot of plays; I was happy to see that," Harbaugh said. "Just from a football standpoint, you really need to take a look [at the tape] and see for sure where you need to improve.”

