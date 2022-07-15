Skip to main content

Former Ravens WR Hollywood Brown Comes to Lamar Jackson's Defense

Baltimore QB was engaged in Twitter battle with former player.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson had a war of words with former NFL player Bernard Pollard that started over a recent quarterback poll. 

Former Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown decided to get involved and set the record straight about Jackson's role in Baltimore's offense and his status as an elite NFL QB.

Pollard had Tweeted that Jackson was a top 10 playmaker but not a top 10 quarterback in response to an ESPN poll. Then, Pollard claimed a top 10 wide receiver will never come to Baltimore because of the style of the Ravens' offense.

That was enough for Jackson, who began picking Pollard's game apart. Jackson said he would have no problem running directly at Pollard, who would not stand a chance at stopping him.

Later, Brown and other Ravens players came to Jackson's defense. 

It was not surprising that Jackson was miffed when Brown was traded to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. Brown was Jackson's best friend on the team and his favorite target at wide receiver.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Ravens did reach out to Jackson before the trade.

“Actually, Coach [Harbaugh] called me," Jackson said. "It was after a workout, and I was like, ‘OK,’ [and] I’m just listening to him. But he was like, ‘We’re thinking about trading him’ and stuff like that, but I didn’t buy into it. It was just conversation, and when it actually happened, I was like, ‘What the …’ But it’s all good. It’s part of the business.

"I was kind of hurt, because that’s my boy. But it’s all good. Like I said, it’s part of the business.”

The Ravens traded Brown and the 100th pick — third round, compensatory — in the 2022 draft to the Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall pick, which they used for center Tyler Linderbaum.

Brown was in the final year of his rookie contract. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta had said the team would pick up his fifth-year option in 2023 worth $13.4 million, but the situation evidently changed. 

However, Jackson and Brown apparently still have a close bond. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

agh91dfn0kg0ke3xc8d9
News

Ravens 2018 Draft Class Among the Best in Last 15 Years

By Todd Karpovich18 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-14 at 10.52.04 AM
News

Lamar Jackson and Former Ravens Safety Bernard Pollard Trade Twitter Barbs

By Todd Karpovich21 hours ago
USATSI_17345070
News

Ravens Offseason Report Card for Lamar Jackson's Support

By Todd KarpovichJul 14, 2022
S2BY2FRM6BE3VCNNBGVIJBIRAA
News

All Free Passes to Ravens Open Practices Claimed in 4 Minutes

By Baltimore RavensJul 13, 2022
lamar-jackson-ravens
News

Lamar Jackson Garners National Support After QB Snub

By Todd KarpovichJul 13, 2022
Screen-Shot-2021-10-12-at-12.54.09-AM-1
News

Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Win SI's 'Octopus of the Year' Award

By Todd KarpovichJul 13, 2022
1018380628
News

Fans Can Claim Free Passes For Ravens Training Camp Beginning July 13

By Baltimore RavensJul 13, 2022
wn5ru2zsqcbjk8awjiqr
News

Ronnie Stanley Ranked Among Best Offensive Tackles, Now Has to Get On Field

By Todd KarpovichJul 12, 2022