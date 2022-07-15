Former Ravens WR Hollywood Brown Comes to Lamar Jackson's Defense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson had a war of words with former NFL player Bernard Pollard that started over a recent quarterback poll.

Former Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown decided to get involved and set the record straight about Jackson's role in Baltimore's offense and his status as an elite NFL QB.

Pollard had Tweeted that Jackson was a top 10 playmaker but not a top 10 quarterback in response to an ESPN poll. Then, Pollard claimed a top 10 wide receiver will never come to Baltimore because of the style of the Ravens' offense.

That was enough for Jackson, who began picking Pollard's game apart. Jackson said he would have no problem running directly at Pollard, who would not stand a chance at stopping him.

Later, Brown and other Ravens players came to Jackson's defense.

It was not surprising that Jackson was miffed when Brown was traded to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. Brown was Jackson's best friend on the team and his favorite target at wide receiver.

The Ravens did reach out to Jackson before the trade.

“Actually, Coach [Harbaugh] called me," Jackson said. "It was after a workout, and I was like, ‘OK,’ [and] I’m just listening to him. But he was like, ‘We’re thinking about trading him’ and stuff like that, but I didn’t buy into it. It was just conversation, and when it actually happened, I was like, ‘What the …’ But it’s all good. It’s part of the business.

"I was kind of hurt, because that’s my boy. But it’s all good. Like I said, it’s part of the business.”

The Ravens traded Brown and the 100th pick — third round, compensatory — in the 2022 draft to the Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall pick, which they used for center Tyler Linderbaum.

Brown was in the final year of his rookie contract. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta had said the team would pick up his fifth-year option in 2023 worth $13.4 million, but the situation evidently changed.

However, Jackson and Brown apparently still have a close bond.