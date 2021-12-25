Report: Tyler Huntley Has COVID-19, Out for Game Against Bengals

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley has contracted COVID-19 and will be out for the critical Week 16 game against the Bengals, according to multiple reports.

Lamar Jackson is also dealing with an ankle injury, so third-stringer Josh Johnson will likely get the start. Jackson has not practiced in two weeks.

The Ravens signed Johnson earlier this month. He has spent time with 13 NFL teams, including the Ravens in 2016. Johnson started this season on the New York Jets practice squad and was elevated to the 53-man roster for the Oct. 31 game against the Cincinnati Bengals after Zach Wilson was injured.

Johnson has thrown for 1,966 yards with 11 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over his career.

"He's played in the league a long time," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He'very reliable. It was great having him here in 2016. Wherever he's played, he's played well. All things considered, the potential to need him this week, the potential to need him the rest of the season, just makes sense to bring him in."

The winner of the Ravens-Bengals game will be in the driver's seat for the AFC North title and a spot in the postseason.

In addition to having its quarterback situation in disarray, the Ravens have close to 20 players on Injured Reserve, including three running backs on the depth chart to open the season and three starting defensive backs.

Earlier this week, they were down to 13 defensive players from their 53-man roster because of another COVID-19 outbreak.

Baltimore needs to add as many as 12 players just to have 48 for Sunday's game.

The Ravens began the week as 2.5-point underdogs in Cincinnati. That line has since moved to 4.5 and could be higher in the next couple of hours.