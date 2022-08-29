Ravens Focused on Improving Interior Pass Rush

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Broderick Washington knows the Ravens' defensive line can't be considered elite until they figure out more effective ways to get the quarterback.

Baltimore's interior pass rush only managed 4.5 sacks last season with Calais Campbell leading the way with two.

The goal is to be much more productive this season.

“Not really, if we don’t – because we do more than just stop the run," said Washington, who managed one sack as a defensive tackle. "Stopping the run comes first, and then we’ve got to get to the quarterback to help our guys out on the backend. So, for us to be considered elite, we’ve got to put it all together as a whole. And being able to stop the run and get to the quarterback, I think that will make us elite.”

Washington like the potential of the defensive line. The team added nose tackle Michael Pierce via free agency and drafted Travis Jones in the third round.

Jones, however, might not be available for the Sept. 11 opener against the Jets because of. knee injury. Nonetheless, Washington is confident the team has enough depth to absorb the short-term loss.

“To be honest, I think everybody … I think even before ‘Trav’ [Travis Jones] getting hurt … Even before him getting hurt, I think we all had a chip on our shoulder – to really just go out and show that we’re one of the best defensive lines in the country," Washington said. "So, I don’t really know if it motivated us more, because that chip is pretty big already. So, I don’t know if it motivated us more, but it maybe made us lock in a little bit more, I think.”

The Ravens have been adept at stopping the run, finishing No. 1 in the NFL last season.

The goal now is to get the pass rush up to the same standard.

“I think we can be the best defensive line in the league, honestly," Washington said. "Last year, we were No. 1 [against] stopping the run. I think pass rushing, as a whole – as a whole group – everybody has gotten way better than last year, and it’s really starting to come together for us.”