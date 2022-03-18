Ravens Inability to Land Za'Darius Smith Comes Down to Just Business

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens thought they had solved some of the challenges with their pass rush by landing Za'Darius Smith in free agency.

However, the outside linebacker backed out of the deal before formally signing the contract.

That has been a trend this offseason.

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory decided at the last minute not to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, opting to sign a new deal with the Denver Broncos worth $70 million over five years.

Running back J.D. McKissic also decided not to sign with the Buffalo Bill after informally agreeing to a new deal for a similar deal in Washington that will pay him $7 million over two years.

In addition, the Ravens were getting a relative steal for Smith, who turns 30 in September.

Smith and the Ravens had agreed to a reported four-year, $35 million deal, or $8.75 million average per season.

That was well below the market value for pass rushers this offseason.

Von Miller, who turns 33 on March 26, agreed to a six-year, $120 million, or $20 million per season, deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Chandler Jones, 32, landed a three-year, $51 million, or $17 million per season, with the Las Vegas Raiders.

As a result, Smith decided to re-enter the market to maximize his value. It's no hard feelings because this is his last chance for a huge payday, The Ravens aren't willing to offer that type of contract, especially for a player that is coming off a major back injury that kept him out of 17 games last season.

It's just business.