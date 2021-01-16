Mark Ingram Among Ravens Inactive Players for Playoff Game Against Buffalo

BUFFALO — Ravens running back Mark Ingram was a healthy scratch for the third time in four games.

There's speculation that Ingram might have played his last game for Baltimore. Ingram is not eligible for free agency until 2022 but has a cap hit of $6.3 million and a dead cap value of $1.3 million next season.

Ingram managed just 299 yards on 72 carries with two touchdowns this past season. However, Ingram has never publicly complained about his role.

The Ravens have relied heavily on rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to carry the majority of the load in the backfield over the second half of the season. Justice Hill has played a key role on special teams and serves as the third running back on the depth chart.

In addition to Ingram, Baltimore's other inactive players are punter Johnny Townsend, wide receiver James Proche, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, offensive lineman R.J. Prince, and defensive tackles Justin Ellis and Broderick Washington.

The Bills enter the game fully healthy with all of their key players available.

Snow Update

The Ravens and Bills will likely have to deal with some snow during the game. The snow began to fall just over two hours prior to kickoff.

The latest weather forecast from WIVB in Buffalo is: "Brisk Breeze, Turning Colder, Evening Snow Showers Develop, Snow starts to Increase during the 2nd half of Bills game across S. Erie/Wyoming, Low 30F. Winds W at 10-20 mph, Chance of snow 50%."

Several Ravens players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, have never played a competitive game in the snow.

“Zero. Zero experience" Jackson said. "I never got to play in the snow. Except, my first-time seeing snow in Louisville, we had a snowball fight, so that’s totally different from playing in it," Jackson said. "But yes, that definitely would be my first time playing football in the snow – Saturday, if it does. Hopefully, it doesn’t.”