Ravens Offseason Injury Updates

The Ravens had three key players who suffered season-ending injuries last season, and the team expects each of them to get back on the field in 2021, according to coach John Harbaugh.

Here's a breakdown of those players:

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley

Injury: Ankle:

Analysis: In October, the Ravens signed Stanley to a five-year extension, which keeps the All-Pro under contract through the 2025 season. The deal is worth $98.75, which makes him the third-highest-paid left tackle at $19.75 million per year behind David Bakhtiari and Laremy Tunsil. The Raven selected Stanley in the first round of the 2016 draft (sixth overall) from Notre Dame. He has started all 61 of the games in which he’s played since joining the Ravens prior to suffering the ankle injury Week 8 against the Steelers. Orlando Brown Jr. moved from right tackle to left tackle when Stanley was injured. Stanley will resume his role on the left side when he returns and Brown has been granted permission to seek a trade.

Harbaugh's Take: "I expect him to be back. It sounds good. I saw him in here last week, and he said he was doing well, and [head certified athletic trainer] Ron Medlin tells me he’s doing well; he’s on schedule. He’s had two surgeries, so that’s part of it, and he’s doing great, so I expect him back. But if not, as you all know, we have a left tackle who can play left tackle until he gets back. So, we’re in good shape.”

Tight End Nick Boyle

Injury: Knee

Analysis: Boyle went down with the injury Week 10 against the Patriots. He later agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Ravens that keeps him under contract through the 2023 season. Through nine games in 2020, before being placed on Injured Reserve (knee), Boyle tied a career-high with two touchdown receptions, while posting 113 yards on 14 catches. In 2019, he recorded career highs in receiving yards (321) and receptions (31)

Harbaugh's Take: "Nick is doing great. Nick kills himself, just like Ronnie."

Cornerback Tavon Young

Injury: Knee

Analysis: The fifth-year player from Temple endured another setback in a 33-16 victory over the Texans in Week 2 when he suffered a season-ending knee injury. The Ravens selected Young in the fourth round of the 2016 draft from Temple and he appeared in all 16 games, including 11 starts, as a rookie. He missed the following season with a torn ACL. Young bounced back in 2018, appearing in 15 games despite being hampered by a groin injury. He finished with 34 tackles, an interception, and two fumble returns for touchdowns. Young was one of four NFL players to score multiple defensive touchdowns that season. After signing a three-year extension in February 2019 that made him the highest-paid slot cornerback at the time, Young was diagnosed with a neck injury during training camp. He weighed his options before being shut down for the season.

Harbaugh Take: "Tavon is doing a great job."