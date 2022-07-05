Skip to main content

Ravens Have Insurance at Offensive Tackle

Baltimore has talent on the o-line.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens hope Ronnie Stanley is back from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for much of the past two seasons. 

If he's not, they should have enough depth at offensive tackle to meet the challenge. 

The Ravens brought in veteran Morgan Moses, who is one of the most durable offensive linemen in the NFL.

Baltimore drafted Daniel Faille, a massive tackle from Minnesota, in the fourth round of this year's draft.

The Ravens are hopeful that Ja’Wuan James is fully recovered from an Achilles injury.

Patrick Mekari showed he is capable of being a starter at tackle. 

"We’ve got two veteran guys; we have a young guy in Daniel [Faalele], who has looked good," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s a young kid, he’s a big man. I saw some of the stuff about you guys talking about [him] getting in shape, and yes, he’s working his way into kind of NFL-type-conditioning as a tackle. But that’s … Man, he’s almost … What is he? … I don’t know. I do know, but he’s up there, and it’s good weight.

"So, he’s going to learn how to play at this level, at this speed – I’m certain of it. And then Jaryd Jones-Smith is doing a really nice job. So, we’ve got five good tackles, I feel like, there, and with Ronnie in there."

The depth will be key because the Ravens have been hampered by injuries over the past two seasons. The key is keeping quarterback Lamar Jackson upright, healthy and productive for the entire year.

Baltimore should have enough depth to meet the challenge.  

