Lamar Jackson Fantasy Outlook

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL.

But how much Fantasy value does he have?

Shawn Childs, of Sports Illustrated, breaks down Jackson:

Fantasy Outlook: Every rushing yard counts twice as much as each passing yard in four-point passing touchdown leagues. Based on his last two seasons, Jackson’s run success translates to 2,000+ passing yards. In essence, he becomes almost a 300-yards passer game with winning value in touchdowns. Baltimore has a top option at tight end, and their receiving core looks improved. Jackson only needs to average 225 pass yards per game paired with his rushing success over the past two seasons to regain a top-five quarterback status. In the early draft season, Jackson is the fourth quarterback drafted. My bet is on 4,500 combined yards and a floor of 35 touchdowns. His downside comes with an injury that affects his running ability.

Jackson is ranked as the seventh-best quarterback entering the 2021 regular season, according to the ratings by the Pro Football Network.

Jackson, who was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his young career. Jackson is also the only quarterback in NFL history to run for over 1,000 yards in two seasons and has 2,906 yards rushing and 19 scores overall.

