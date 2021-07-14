Criticism of Lamar Jackson Working With Kids Unfair

A video surfaced of Lamar Jackson showing kids how to play defensive back and wide receiver on an asphalt basketball court.

The criticism was almost immediate ... and unfair.

Mike Florio, of Pro Football Talk, said that Jackson put himself at unnecessary risk of tearing an ACL, rupturing an Achilles tendon, or injuring an ankle. An injury to Jackson would jeopardize the Ravens' entire season.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe also discussed the potential for injuries on "Undisputed."

Jackson, however, is a world-class athlete that wasn't even close to running at full speed during the drill. He is also active in the community and routinely works with children to help them get ahead in life.

So, the recent criticism of him is unwarranted.

An NFL player taking his personal time to work with children should be celebrated. It's just another lightning rod for criticism for Jackson and it's completely unfair.

Last year, Jackson gave the Ravens and their fans a scare when a video surfaced of him falling over a jet ski in Florida. The incident happened when Jackson appeared to scramble during a beach football game and fell over over a nearby jet ski. He did not suffer any injuries and had another solid season.

The Ravens' Super Bowl hopes hinge on Jackson and the goal is to keep him healthy. However. running a few drills with some youth football players did not put him in any peril.

He should be ready for training camp and is poised to have another solid year.

.