Lamar Jackson Named Ravens 2020 MVP by PFWA, Local Media

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Quarterback Lamar Jackson was voted as the Ravens Most Valuable Player for the 2020 season by the local media and the Baltimore chapter of the Pro Football Writers Association.

Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, has been voted team MVP for the second straight year and is the first Ravens player to win in back-to-back seasons since Ray Rice (2011 and 2012).

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey finished second in the voting while offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and kicker Justin Tucker finished tied for third.

Entering the regular-season finale Week 17 against the Bengals, Jackson has thrown 2,644 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions (99.0 rating.) Jackson also leads the Ravens with 908 yards rushing on 148 carries and seven scores.

Over the Ravens recent four-game winning streak, Jackson has thrown for 696 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions (111.7 rating). He has also run for 333 yards with another four scores.

"I don’t want to start overthinking," Jackson said. "I just want to keep the laser-sharp focus we have going right now and just focus on the task at hand like I said before. We don’t want to [say,] ‘Oh yes, we’re doing this right. We’re doing this wrong.’ Just keep building [and] just keep stacking wins, because that’s what’s important for us right now – winning. So, that’s all we have to keep doing.”

Below is the list of past Ravens MVP winners dating back to the award’s introduction in 2003:

2003: Jamal Lewis

2004: Ed Reed

2005: Adalius Thomas

2006: Steve McNair

2007: Willis McGahee

2008: Ed Reed

2009: Ray Rice

2010: Haloti Ngata

2011: Ray Rice

2012: Ray Rice

2013: Justin Tucker

2014: Justin Forsett

2015: Marshal Yanda

2016: Justin Tucker

2017: Terrell Suggs

2018: Marlon Humphrey

2019: Lamar Jackson