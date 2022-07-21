How Much Did the Ravens Help Lamar Jackson This Offseason?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens need to protect Lamar Jackson and give him as many weapons as possible to keep opponents on their heels.

GM Eric DeCosta made several moves this offseason to boost the offense but he decided not to add a veteran wide receiver.

Here's a look at those moves and the grades.

Offensive Line

Analysis: The Ravens selected center Tyler Linderbaum with the 25th overall pick and he is expected to start as a rookie. DeCosta also picked massive Minnesota tackle, Daniel Faille, in the fourth round. He could evolve into a mauling player.

The Ravens also signed offensive tackle Morgan Moses as a free agent. Moses is a durable veteran that will start on the right side of the line. Baltimore has the depth, size, and talent to adequately protect Jackson and provides holes for the running backs.

Baltimore is hopeful that Ja’Wuan James is fully recovered from an Achilles injury.

If Ronnie Stanley is able to return fully healthy from an ankle injury, the offensive line has the potential to be among the best in the NFL.

Grade: A

Running Backs

Analysis: Coach John Harbaugh lauded the performance of running backs Mike Davis and Tyler Badie after mandatory minicamp. Badie runs a lot like Ray Rice. He also is adept at catching the ball out of the back and dodging potential tacklers. Badie has a chance to be a viable part of the backfield as a rookie. Davis is a stalwart veteran.

Both Davis and Badie are competing for the third spot behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both of whom suffered season-ending knee injuries last year. Justice Hill is also competing to make the team after enduring a torn Achilles last year.

If this group can stay healthy, the Ravens can have another dominant running attack.

Grade: A-

Wide Receivers

Analysis: The Ravens have a young group of wide receivers on the current roster with Rashod Bateman, a first-round pick last year, headlining this group.

Baltimore also has Devin Duvernay, James Proche, and Tylan Wallace pushing for more playing time. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, a fourth-round pick, also plays like a big-bodied wide receiver.

The Ravens have yet to add a veteran to replace Marquise Brown, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals during the draft. Harbaugh looks prepared to see how the current group of players on the roster can handle the workload.

There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding this position.

Grade: C+