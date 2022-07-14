Skip to main content

Ravens Offseason Report Card for Lamar Jackson's Support

The goal is to keep Jackson healthy.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will likely go as far as Lamar Jackson takes them this season.

The key is to keep him healthy throughout the 2022 season after he missed five games last year and the Ravens went 1-4 without him in the lineup.

GM Eric DeCosta worked on getting Jackson more support on areas of the roster.

Here's the breakdown and the grades.

Offensive Line

Analysis: The Ravens selected center Tyler Linderbaum with the 25th overall pick and could be a long-term answer at that position. DeCosta also picked massive Minnesota tackle, Daniel Faille, in the fourth round. He could evolve into a mauling player. 

This offseason, the Ravens also signed offensive tackle Morgan Moses as a free agent. Moses is a durable veteran that will start on the right side of the line. Baltimore has the depth, size, and talent to adequately protect Jackson and provides holes for the running backs. 

If Ronnie Stanley is able to return fully healthy from an ankle injury, the offensive line has the potential to be among the best in the NFL. 

Grade: A

Wide Receivers

Analysis: The Ravens have a young group of wide receivers on the current roster with Rashod Bateman, a first-round pick last year, headlining this group. Baltimore also has Devin Duvernay, James Proche, and Tylan Wallace pushing for more playing time. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, a fourth-round pick, also plays like a big-bodied wide receiver. 

Baltimore has yet to add a veteran to replace Marquise Brown, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. Coach John Harbaugh looks prepared to see how the current group of players on the roster can handle the workload.

Grade: C+

Running Backs

Analysis: Harbaugh lauded the performance of running backs Mike Davis and Tyler Badie after the recent mandatory minicamp. Badie runs a lot like Ray Rice. He also is adept at catching the ball out of the back and dodging potential tacklers. Badie has a chance to be a viable part of the backfield as a rookie. Davis is a stalwart veteran. 

Both Davis and Badie are competing for the third spot behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both of whom suffered season-ending knee injuries last year. Justice Hill is also competing to make the team after enduring a torn Achilles last year. 

If this group can stay healthy, the Ravens can have another dominant running attack. 

Grade: A-

