Lamar Jackson Pleased with Changes to Ravens O-Line

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was under almost constant pressure behind the Ravens' offensive line last season.

That led to some inconsistent performance by the offense.

Jackson was also knocked out of the last four games after he injured his ankle taking a hit against the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta tried to rectify the situation this year.

The Ravens selected center Tyler Linderbaum with the 25th overall pick and could be a long-term answer at that position

DeCosta also picked massive Minnesota tackle Daniel Faille in the fourth round.

The Ravens signed veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses as a free agent.

DeCosta hopes Ronnie Stanley is back from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for much of the past two seasons. Stanley has yet to practice but he has been on the sidelines during training camp

The Ravens are hopeful that Ja’Wuan James is fully recovered from an Achilles injury and he'll provide solid depth.

Patrick Mekari showed he is capable of being a starter at tackle.

The Ravens also have playmakers at guard with Kevin Zeitler, Ben Powers and Ben Cleveland, who still has to pass the conditioning test.

Baltimore has the depth, size, and talent to adequately protect Jackson and provides holes for the running backs.

Jackson is excited about the changes.

"I’m very excited," Jackson said. "Those guys look good. The new additions – Tyler, Ja’Wuan, Morgan Moses – [they’re] looking good. We’re looking good. We already have ‘Zeit,' Ben [Cleveland and Powers] and those guys back – Pat [Ricard] – and we can’t wait for Ronnie [Stanley] to come back. So, we’re looking good.”