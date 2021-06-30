PFF Explains Why It Snubbed Lamar Jackson on 50 Best Players Rankings

Lamar Jackson was not among the best 50 players in the NFL, according to the recent rankings by Pro Football Focus.

The Ravens quarterback is two years removed from winning the league MVP.

Sam Monson, of PFF, explained why Jackson was on the list:

Lamar Jackson is the player who most deserves a spot on the PFF50. Recently an NFL MVP, Jackson remains one of the most dynamic players in the league, but he is also a cautionary tale about expecting someone to continue to develop onward and upward each year. Jackson was a unanimous MVP one year and the No. 15-graded quarterback in the league in terms of overall PFF grade (81.5) the next. That's still a very good mark, but it's obviously a regression. Jackson, of course, has the difficult-to-quantify bonus of a unique importance to the Ravens' offense. The threat he brings as an athlete and playmaker allows the running backs to produce atypical success. It makes life easier for the offensive line, which doesn’t have to pass block as often. And even when the unit does block in the passing game, it's facing rushers who must keep one eye on Jackson to avoid him ripping off a big run. Jackson allows that offense to function. It is built around his skill set. But in a list projecting forward, it’s debatable that he will have a better 2021 season than the six quarterbacks who made the list. It wouldn’t be surprising if he did, but that was the decision made.

The Ravens who did make the list are:

No. 47 left tackle Ronnie Stanley

No. 29 cornerback Marlon Humphrey

The top-ranked player was Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, followed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Colts offensive lineman Quenton Nelson and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

There were a total of six quarterbacks on the list — Mahomes, Tom Brady (No. 7), Aaron Rodgers (No. 10), Russell Wilson (No. 22), Josh Allen (No. 40) and Dak Prescott (No. 50).

Jackson was ranked as the seventh-best quarterback entering the 2021 regular season, according to the ratings by the Pro Football Network.