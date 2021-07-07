Lamar Jackson Projected to Have Best Season for Passing Yards

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens provided Lamar Jackson with more playmakers at wide receiver and added depth to the offensive line.

As a result, Jackson is projected to have his best season as a passer, throwing for 3,790 yards with 29 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jackson threw for 3,127 yards with a league-leading 36 touchdowns in 201 in his first year as the full-time starter en route to being named NFL MVP. Last season, he had 2,757 yards passing with 26 touchdowns.

He is also expected to become the first quarterback to have more than 1,000 yards rushing for three straight seasons.

Jackson is already in line for a record-setting contract, but his focus is on bring a championship back to Baltimore.

"I’m focused on getting a Super Bowl. I’m focused on getting better. I’m focused on working with my teammates right now," Jackson said. "I’m focused on winning right now. I’m trying to bring a Super Bowl here."

The Ravens are determined to improve a passing attack that ranked last in the NFL last year.

Baltimore added veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency.

The Ravens also added Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace via the NFL draft.

They will compliment a group of wide receivers already on the roster, including Hollywood Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, Deon Cain, and James Proche.

Baltimore also has two solid tight ends in Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.

The team also added free-agent guard Kevin Zeitler and tackle Alejandro Villanueva, in addition to selecting Ben Cleveland (6-6, 357 pounds) in the third round of this year's draft.

"We’ve been working – not just me," Jackson said. "All the QBs and the receivers, we’ve been getting together and trying to make that a big emphasis for us this year. People are always saying we throw short, intermediate routes and stuff like that – little five-yard, 10-yard routes.

"But we had some chances last year. We hit some of them, but we’re just trying to be more consistent this year, and that’s where the strides happen. It starts in practice, and hopefully, it transitions to the game. We’ve just got to keep working on it.”