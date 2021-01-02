Lamar Jackson On Cusp Of Another Major Milestone In Regular-Season Finale

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has already etched his name into the history books.

He has an opportunity to reach another milestone in Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson needs just 92 yards rushing to become the first quarterback in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 yards on the ground in two seasons.

Baltimore can clinch a playoff spot with a victory over the Bengals, and that's been Jackson's main focus.

He hasn't given any thought to breaking any records.

“Being honest, I just want to win Sunday and come out of the game healthy," he said. "That’s all I really … It doesn’t really matter about any records being broken, or anything like that. I just want to win to get in the playoffs.”

Jackson leads the Ravens with 908 yards rushing on 148 carries and seven scores. He has thrown 2,644 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions (99.0 rating.)

"Lamar is a special person," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s a talented guy of course. He’s in the process of improving himself, making a name for himself and building a career as a quarterback in the National Football League. I think all of us - players, coaches, the organization, fans, writers … It’s cool to be a part of it. We’re proud to be a part of it and try to help in every way we can. He’s a guy that we really appreciate.”

Last year, Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015).

Lamar Jackson is just the ninth player to ever win both the Heisman Trophy and NFL MVP, joining Frank Sinkwich (1944), Paul Hornung (1961), Roger Staubach (1971), O.J. Simpson (1973), Earl Campbell (1978 and 1979), Marcus Allen (1985), Barry Sanders (1997) and Cam Newton (2015).

With one rushing touchdown this season, Jackson would become the first player in NFL history to record at least 20 rushing and 65 passing scores in the first three years of his career.

Would the Ravens give Jackson the ball more against the Bengals on Sunday to eclipse more milestones?

“I think if he got close, it would be, but that is the furthest thing from our minds going into the game," Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "I definitely think every decision is based on for the good of the team, and that’s how it goes. If it ends up where we have the luxury of considering that, then we could definitely push those buttons.”