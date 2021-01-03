Jackson Becomes First QB to Eclipse 1,000 Rushing Yards Twice

CINCINNATI — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson etched his name into the NFL history books ... again.

In the regular-season finale against the Bengals, Jackson became the first quarterback in league history to record two 1,000 yards rushing seasons. He reached the milestone with a 7-yard run with 7:59 remaining in the third quarter.

"Lamar is a special person," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s a talented guy of course. He’s in the process of improving himself, making a name for himself and building a career as a quarterback in the National Football League. I think all of us - players, coaches, the organization, fans, writers … It’s cool to be a part of it. We’re proud to be a part of it and try to help in every way we can. He’s a guy that we really appreciate.”

Baltimore led 24-3 and was cruising into the playoffs for the third straight year.

Last year, Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015).

Lamar Jackson is just the ninth player to ever win both the Heisman Trophy and NFL MVP, joining Frank Sinkwich (1944), Paul Hornung (1961), Roger Staubach (1971), O.J. Simpson (1973), Earl Campbell (1978 and 1979), Marcus Allen (1985), Barry Sanders (1997) and Cam Newton (2015).

In addition, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter. He broke the Ravens rookie record with eight touchdowns on the season.