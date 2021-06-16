Lamar Jackson Saves His Best for Last at Ravens Mandatory Minicamp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed a 50-yard pass that hit wide receiver Sammy Watkins in stride down the sideline.

Jackson was also accurate with his pass throughout the final day of Baltimore's mandatory minicamp.

The Ravens and Jackson still have to agree on a new deal before he is eligible for free agency in 2023. Jackson certainly does not appear to be distracted by the contract situation.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm not really focused on that right now," Jackson said. "I'm focused on getting me a Super Bowl. I'm focused on getting better. I'm focused on working with my teammates right now. Whatever is put out there, that's what it is. I'm focused on winning right now, trying to bring a Super Bowl here."

Jackson will be looking for a deal worth around $40 million per season. The Ravens picked up his fifth-year portion that cost the team $23.016 million.

Jackson, who was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his young career.

Jackson is also the only quarterback in NFL history to run for over 1,000 yards in two seasons and has 2,906 yards rushing and 19 scores overall.

"He's going to get paid," Harbaugh said about Jackson. "He knows that. The question becomes what's his legacy going to be as a quarterback? The other thing is a done deal."

In addition, Watkins was also impressive for a second straight day and beat Prio-Bowl cornerback Marlon Humprey on that long pass from Jackson. The previous day, Watkins also had a leaping grab from Jackson in corner of the end zone and got behind the secondary for a long score.