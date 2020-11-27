Report: Lamar Jackson Latest Ravens Player to Test Positive for COVID-19

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson became the latest player to test positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

Last week, Ravens backup quarterback Trace McSorley was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. This means Robert Griffin III is the only healthy quarterback on the Ravens active roster. Tyler Huntley, an undrafted rookie from Utah, is on the practice squad.

Jackson, who was the NFL MVP last season, has thrown for 1,948 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions over 10 games this season. He also leads the team with 575 yards rushing.

The Ravens have been dealing with multiple cases of dealing with the coronavirus this week.

Baltimore's game against Piiitsburg has already been pushed back from Thanksgiving night to Sunday, but now that game is reportedly in jeopardy.

Baltimore had 11 players test positive for COVID-19 this week and already disciplined a strength coach for not following protocols. A source told RavenCountry a team chaplain also contributed to the spread of the virus.

In addition to Jackson, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, nose tackle Brandon Williams and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee — that are not able to travel to Pittsburgh because of COVID-19 issues. Centers Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari, defensive end Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Jihad Ward were also be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to multiple reports.

Other players were set to be ruled out because of close contact guidelines.

Baltimore has been dealing with a spate of COVID-19-related issues over the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted on Twitter that he had the virus and he missed the Week 9 game against the Colts.

As a result of that diagnosis, the Ravens had seven players — cornerback Terrell Bonds, inside linebackers L.J. Fort., Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser and safety DeShon Elliott, — that were considered high-risk close contacts.

Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams also was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list one day prior to the Week 6 game against the Eagles.

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe was held out of the Week 4 victory over the Washington Football Team for precautionary measures related to COVID-19.

Rookie safety Nigel Warrior was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list during training camp. He later signed with the Ravens' practice squad.

Earlier this month, cornerback Iman Marshall, who is already on IR with a knee injury, placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list.

If the game against Pittsburgh proceeds, the Ravens will have a short week to prepare for the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 3 at M&T Bank Stadium.