Lamar Jackson Still Dealing With Aftermath of COVID-19

BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson couldn't wait to get back on the field with his teammates after missing the previous game against Pittsburgh with COVD-19.

Jackson was able to play in a 34-17 victory over the Cowboys, but he was still dealing with the after-effects of the illness.

“I had a little flu-like symptoms," Jackson said. "I still can’t really taste or smell, but I’m good now. That’s an effect [of COVID-19] that comes. I guess my sense of taste and smell are going to come back sooner than later, but I’m good now. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody, though. It’s not good to have.”

Jackson was among 17 players who missed the previous game against the Steelers after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jackson showed some early rust with an early interception but played mostly effective, completing 12 of 17 pass attempts for 107 yards with touchdown passes to Miles Boykin and Hollywood Brown.

Jackson also had 94 yards rushing on 13 carries, including a 37-yard score that provided a 7-3 lead.

"It feels good to be back with my guys," Jackson said. "Even in practice, walking into the locker room and stuff, I was like, ‘Man, I couldn’t wait to see you, your faces.’ It was like two weeks that I didn’t see those guys. I couldn’t wait to get out there and perform for those guys, because I know how much it would mean for us to win games – for sure.”

Jackson is looking for more consistency over the final four games of the season, which will be crucial for the Ravens' playoff hopes. Baltimore (7-5) has a huge showdown with the Browns (9-3) on Monday night in Week 14.

"Everyone just has to do their assignments," Jackson said. "I feel we could pull it off. We’ve got the Browns right now – a great time. We’ve got to come to play. We’re going to Cleveland, [and] we’ve just got to be ready to play football.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was thrilled to have Jackson back in the lineup. The reigning NFL MVP has shown that he can put the team on his back and pave the way for victories.

"The one thing you do know about Lamar, you’re going to get everything he’s got – that’s really all you can ask for," Harbaugh said. "He’s going to give you whatever he has, and it turned out that he had a lot tonight – that was good to see. I don’t think you could predict that. He came out to practice.

"He looked good in practice. He was strong and healthy. I’m just impressed of the fact that he was on top of the gameplan so well. He’d been studying, obviously, through the whole time he was away, and he played a great football game.”