Ravens New Offensive Tackle Ja'Wuan James Could Return This Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md —The Ravens newly signed offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James could recover from his Achilles injury and be back on the field this year, coach John Harbaugh said.

The Ravens signed James to a two-year contract worth up to $9 million that includes $500,000 in guaranteed rehab money.

"That injury there, the Achilles injury, is one that there could be a possibility he could be back this year even – November [or] December, maybe," Harbaugh said. "So, that’s not something … I wouldn’t say we’re counting on that, but it’s certainly something that you know is possible. I mean, Terrell Suggs had the same kind of an injury, same kind of timing, and got back in November of that year, as I recall. So, we’ll just see what happens, but it’s always good to add another good player who’s a really good person and a hardworking guy. We’re happy to have him.”

James filed a $15 million grievance against the Broncos after they released him last month. He tore his Achilles while working out at an off-site location. Since this happened away from the Broncos’ facility, the team has the ability through the collective bargaining agreement to withhold his 2021 base salary, which was a guaranteed $10 million.

James filed a grievance looking to recoup $10 million in salary for the 2021 season and $5 million in salary for the 2022 season.

James has dealt with injuries over the past two seasons and has played 63 snaps over three games — all in 2019 — signing a four-year, $51 million deal with the Broncos from Miami in March 2019. He suffered a torn meniscus and a torn MCL in separate games in 2019.

He's played a 16-game season twice over his six-year career — 2014 as a rookie and 2016.

James has been a solid, dependable tackle when he can stay healthy.

“I think it’s a great signing. I’m just very, very pleased to have him. He’s a highly-decorated player," Harbaugh said. "He sat out one year, obviously. [He] had the injury before and now another injury, so it’s a tough set of circumstances for him. But from what I understand, he’s very determined to get himself healthy again and get back to playing at the highest level."