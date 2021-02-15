Ravens Potential Draft Target: South Carolina Cornerback Jaycee Horn

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — While the Ravens have been linked to an edge rusher and a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft, the team could use the 27th overall pick to add more talent to the secondary.

One option could be South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn, who is the son of former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn.

Here's a breakdown of Jaycee Horn:

Size: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

Pros: Horn is widely regarded, ranked as the third-best cornerback prospect in this year's draft behind Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II and Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, according to Pro Football Focus. Horn who has solid size for a cornerback and has the excellent athletic ability to match up with top-tier wide receivers. He's also versatile and can play in the slot. Last season, finished with 16 tackles, two interceptions and six passes defended over seven games. Horn decided to opt out of the 2020 season in mid-November to focus on the draft.

Cons: Horn will need to develop further as a tackler, especially in the Ravens system. He will also need to temper some of his physicality to avoid costly penalties at the NFL level. The only outstanding question is whether he will be available when the Ravens make the 27th overall selection.

Quote: Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: "We do love our depth in the secondary. We love where we are right now. And what we learned this year, again, is you can never have enough corners. We say it every year, but this year was a great example. We had a bunch of guys go down at different points in the season. We played with a lot of different combinations, and we were able to survive and really flourish in many ways back there, despite the different personnel packages and people playing.”

Outlook: DeCosta would not hesitate to take Horn if he's available when the Ravens make their first-round selection. Baltimore, however, does have depth in the secondary, and DeCosta would likely not feel an urgency to trade up for Horn. Opposing quarterbacks have focused o getting rid of the ball quickly against the Ravens because of their aggressive pass rush, and this puts more pressure on the secondary. Horn would be a perfect fit in Baltimore.