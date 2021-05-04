Jersey Alert: Ravens Rookes Pick Their Uniform Numbers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Some of the Ravens rookies are beginning to stake their claim to jersey numbers.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, a first-round pick, has apparently chosen 12 as his new number. Some of the Ravens players that previously wore No. 12 include Jacoby Jones, Michael Campanaro, Derek Abney and Jaleel Scott.

Fellow wide receiver Tylan Wallace, a fourth-round selection, will don No. 16 in Baltimore. Former Ravens players that wore that number include De'Anthony Thomas, Kaelin Clay, Quincy Adeboyejo, David Reed, Clarence Moore and Yamon FIgurs.

Cornerback Shaun Wade posted that he'll be No. 29, which was last worn cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who switched to No. 44 to honor his father and former running back, Bobby Humphrey.

The NFL adopted new rules that allow wide receivers, running backs, tight ends, linebackers, and defensive backs to wear a single-digit number.

The rule change, proposed by the Chiefs, also allows running backs, tight ends and wide receivers to wear any number from one to 49 as well as 80–89. Defensive backs and linebackers can also wear numbers 1–49.

The league's new, full number ranges are:

Quarterback, punter, kicker: 1–19

Running back: 1–49, 80–89

Defensive back: 1–49

Linebacker: 1–59, 90–99

Offensive lineman: 50–79

Defensive lineman: 50–79, 90–99

Linebacker Patrick Queen wore No. 8 as a standout player at LSU. He now wears No. 48.

Queen faces a huge stumbling block to get back his number for the Tigers.

Ravens MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson currently wears No. 8, and there's little chance he will be giving up that number. Jackson has branded that No. 8 and has one of the best-selling jerseys among all players.

So, if Queen wants to change his number, he won't be reliving his college days.