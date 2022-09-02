Skip to main content

Ravens-Jets Week 1 Betting Trends

Ravens are favored.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — While the Ravens still have uncertainty with their starting lineup on both sides of the ball, they are still favored against the New York Jets. 

Here's the betting line by FanDuel.

Moneyline: BAL: (-290) | NYJ: (+235)
Spread: BAL: -6.5 (-114) | NYJ: +6.5 (-106)
Total: 44.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

"Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season includes a showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets," FanDuel's Devon Platana wrote. "The Ravens looked like a championship threat after starting off 8-3 in 2021, only to drop six straight games to end the year. After losing No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown in the offseason, it remains to be seen how (and if) Baltimore can bounce back."

Final Score Prediction: Ravens: 24 | Jets: 20

More FanDuel Betting Trends

- Baltimore is 9-1 straight up in its last 10 games against the Jets.
- The Jets are 2-10 against the spread (ATS) in their last 12 games against Baltimore.
- The total has hit the under in six of Baltimore's last nine games.
- The total has hit the over in 10 of the Jets' last 14 games.

Ravens vs Jets Best Bet

Bet: Under 44.5 Points (-110)

