Skip to main content

Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins Has a Message for His Detractors

Dobbins looking to bounce back from knee injury.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has been working hard to get back in the lineup after suffering a season-ending knee injury last year.

Dobbins also had a few words for his detractors.

Dobbins was on the sidelines at the recent minicamps doing individual work.

He might not be ready for the start of training camp, but Dobbins is expected to be a high-impact player at some point during the 2022 season.

Dobbins and Gus Edwards, who also suffered a season-ending knee injury last year, are one of the NFL's best one-two punches at running back when they're healthy. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dobbins suffered an injury to his left knee after getting tackled on a screen pass in a 37-3 victory over Washington in the third preseason game last year. He was later ruled out for the season.

In 2020, Dobbins had a solid training camp and worked his way up the depth chart to be the starter. He led the Ravens' running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins also recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, which tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

The Ravens will be in good shape if he finds that same form this season.

"He’s been working very, very hard, and we are very, very confident that he’ll come back and be the type of player that he was two years ago," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Screen-Shot-2021-10-12-at-12.54.09-AM-1
News

Mark Andrews Second-Best Tight End in Red Zone

By Todd Karpovich3 hours ago
gettyimages-1186761233
News

Tale of the Tape: Lamar Jackson Vs. Joe Burrow

By Todd Karpovich6 hours ago
zclbkgcznk4sepusbhjf
News

Ravens Overhauled Offensive Line Could Be Key to Success

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago
ap21015000723422
News

Good, Bad, and Ugly of Ravens 2022 Schedule

By Todd KarpovichJul 17, 2022
download (1)
News

Daniel Faalele, Jalyn Armour-Davis Sign Rookie Deals for Ravens

By Todd KarpovichJul 17, 2022
USATSI_13483266
News

Marlon Humphrey Finally Learns About Ravens Connection to Edgar Allan Poe

By Todd KarpovichJul 16, 2022
download
News

Ravens Secondary Expected to Be Among Best in the NFL

By Todd KarpovichJul 15, 2022
264_cover_Jackson-Brown-800x445
News

Former Ravens WR Hollywood Brown Comes to Lamar Jackson's Defense

By Todd KarpovichJul 15, 2022